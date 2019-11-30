BEATTY, GABRIELLE (nee HONE) Suddenly at home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in her 88th year. Predeceased (2005) by her beloved husband Arthur Charles to whom she was married for 52 years. Devoted mother of J'Nan Leach and husband David and Leah Battaglia and wife Linda Loxley. Adored Grandmother of Christopher Leach, Stephanie Topping and husband Patrick, Erica Leach, John Battaglia and Jeffrey Battaglia. Treasured Great-Grandmother of Charlie and Finley Topping. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Scarborough, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair Ave. E.), on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Arbor Lounge. The Interment at St. Stephen's Church Cemetery, Halls Lake, Haliburton, Ontario is scheduled for Spring 2020. Donations to CAMH would be appreciated. "Death cannot kill what never dies." W. Penn

