OCCHIPINTI, Gaetana "Tina" (nee FRONTE) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 92. The youngest of four siblings, and a fiercely independent woman, she immigrated to Canada from Modica, Sicily, in 1953, and built a new life here - but she never forgot where she came from. She watched Sicilian television, sang Sicilian songs, and made sure her grandchildren always grew up eating the best Sicilian food. For many years she worked as a Custodian at the Scarborough Board of Education, providing the students there with floors so clean you could eat off them. Following her career, she retired to a quiet life in her cozy neighbourhood in Scarborough. She made friends everywhere she went: with her support workers, nurses at the hospital, people in her retirement home, and fellow shoppers at her favourite grocery store. Even as her health declined later in life, she could always be found with a smile on her face, cracking a joke, or giving someone a piece of her mind. She is survived by her three sons and six grandchildren, who loved her fondly and will miss her dearly.



