ALLAN, GAIL February 28, 1947 - January 21, 2020 Peacefully passed away on January 21, 2020, at Scarborough Grace Hospital at the age of 72. Survived by her loving husband, Bob of 52 years. Her sister, Carol. Nieces, Sheri, Debra, and Terry. Nephew, Daniel. Gail will be missed by many friends. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 6-9 p.m., and Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. The Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m., with Reception to follow. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020