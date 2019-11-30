Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wojcik's Privately Owned Crematorium 2157 Portage Avenue Winnipeg , MB R4H 0A9 (204)-897-4665 Obituary

CAMPBELL (PRENDERGAST), GAIL ANN 1933 - 2019 Our mother, Gail, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Duncan and Jean (Boardman) Campbell and her brother, Bruce, Gail is survived by her brothers Jim, Peter (Kate) and Blair (Georgie Lee). In 1953, Mom graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Home Economics, interning as a Dietitian at Toronto General Hospital. In 1958, she married Leo Prendergast, with whom she raised two sons, Jim (Christine Kraemer) and Fred (Liz Lount), who gave her four devoted grandchildren (Chris, Beth, Mary and Amelia). In 1966, our family moved to Toronto, where Mom resumed her career at the Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care. Late in her career, Mom joined us taking courses at the University of Toronto, earning a certificate in Gerontology and concluding her career as a consultant for Diversicare Nursing Homes. Mom retired to Winnipeg in 1990, reconnecting with old friends and spending much time at the Boardman family cottage on Fox Lake (Wade, ON). Mom had a kind word for almost everyone and an uncanny memory for names and faces. A determined and adventurous soul, Mom loved nature and all God's creatures, especially her canine companions. Mom spent several weeks with her family at the cottage this summer before her health suddenly declined. A series of strokes and the discovery of cancer, eventually snuffed out the brilliant flame of her life, but did nothing to dim the glow of her spirit. Her final days were filled with far more laughter than tears, as she retained her sharp wit and sense of dignity. We are grateful for the care Mom received as she transitioned through Winnipeg's Health Care system over her last two months and for the many friends and family that filled those days with love. Donations in Gail's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A Memorial Service is planned for May 14, 2020 at the University Women's Club, Winnipeg, MB. Condolences may be sent to Wojcik's FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM 2157 PORTAGE AVENUE 204-897-4665

