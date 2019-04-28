Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAIL ANN DARLING. View Sign Obituary

DARLING, GAIL ANN Gail Darling of Toronto passed away in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, April 10, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Anne (Kolasky) and Basil Darling and her brother, David (the late Phyllis Loxton). Gail will be missed by her brother Brian (Glynnis), her niece, Tammy, her nephew, Patrick, and many cousins and their families. Gail was a graduate of The Victoria University (Toronto), earning her M.Ed. (the University of Toronto) and her M.A. in Victorian Studies (York). Gail began her teaching career in Ghana with Canadian University Service Overseas. She was a retired secondary school principal (Toronto District School Board - Scarborough), an educational leader, published author, wine connoisseur, world traveller and loving partner of Carol Sorjonen. Pursuant to Gail's wishes, there will be no service. Donations in her name may be made to the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund, The Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund, or The Victoria University (Toronto). Please raise a glass to Gail!

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close