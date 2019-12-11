Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAIL ANN MARIE WALCOTT. View Sign Obituary

WALCOTT, GAIL ANN MARIE Gail passed peacefully in the embrace of Hill House Hospice, at the age of 67, surrounded by her loving family, on December 5, 2019. Caring and devoted mother to Eddison Lyndon, Ian Lester and Angeline Lorraine (Mario). Proud and devoted grandma to Joseph, Jordan, Eddison, Richard, Raysean, Rayelle and Rhianna and great-grandma to Marcus and Preston. Adored sister to Jean, Suzanne, Monica, Glen, the late Roger, Dale, Ingrid and Cheryl. Gail will be dearly missed in the hearts of many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be remembered for her charitable work, always giving to others and volunteering her time. Thanks to the staff at St. Michael's Hospital Trauma and Neurosurgery Intensive Care Unit and special thanks to Hill House Hospice for all of their love, warmth, support and compassion. Thank you all for taking such good care of Gail. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gail's name to the Hill House Hospice, 36 Wright Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 4A1. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Roman Catholic Church, 10295 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON. Following the interment, a reception will be taking place at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. Online condolences and directions may be found at



