|
|
COWIE, GAIL APRILE June 13, 1940 - January 4, 2020 Gail was the adored wife of the late, beloved George Cowie, cherished elder sister to her several Aprile siblings and nana to seven step-grandchildren. She had a full life; a career woman since the sixties, so cool in her white Austin-Healey sports car. She succeeded in enjoying a happy 25-year retirement moving to the Niagara area, finding more devoted friends and whenever possible playing a round of golf, impressing many right to last seasons' end. A true sports fan, Gail loved tuning into games and sporting events, favouring golf, baseball and curling. She used her fine culinary skills, honed from a young age, to create wonderful memories for many; often in large numbers. She was modest, kind, meticulous about her home and loved to laugh. She treasured her time with family, many nieces and nephews, including greats, cousins, friends, stepkids and grandchildren. Gail died suddenly but with family by her side in Markham Stouffville Hospital, of complications from lung cancer. Hearts are heavy across the country, in Scotland and Australia. No service, as per Gail's wishes. Donations to Cancer Research Foundations of your choice would be nice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020