CLEMENTS, Gail March 4, 1942 - May 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Survived by her loving niece Michele (Doug) Chivers and their children Alix and Jacques and her nephew Ray (Liz) Duhamel and their children Amber and Andre. A celebration of Gail's life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, Oakville (403/Dundas), on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 15, 2019