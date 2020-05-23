HAZELL, GAIL DESABRAIS It is with deep sadness, we announce that on May 5, 2020, Gail Desabrais Hazell passed unexpectedly in her home at age 65, after battling a heart illness. Gail's superpower was connecting people to make positive things, including herself "better than before". Always a rebel with a good cause. She will be incredibly missed by her greatest pride and joy, loving daughter Kirsten Desabrais; husband Michael Hazell; step-sons, Rob and Jon Hazell; daughter-in-law Olivia O'Young; Olivia's brother Keenan; and her sister Nicole Gambino. Gail will be held dear in the hearts of her siblings, nieces, nephews and many great friends at the Toronto Lawn and in the Ontario Public Service, where she served for over 40 years.