O'BRIEN, Gail Doreen (Nichol) February 15, 1942 - November 2, 2020 Gail was the wife of the late Gordon O'Brien, daughter of the late Marjorie (Green) Nichol and the late Andrew Nichol, youngest of 7 siblings. She will be lovingly remembered by so many. Gail was a person who loved laughter, travel, music, dancing, reading, had a flair for fashion, loved shopping, and spending fun time with her many relatives and friends. A business woman most of her adult life, Gail volunteered at Taylor Place Senior Centre (now Better Living) for many years and throughout these years enjoyed the companionship of her 4 pet dogs, Pepi, Nicky, GoGo and Nicky. In her later years, serious health challenges ended many of her pleasures and activities but she still loved a good laugh. Predeceased by siblings Bob Nichol, Joan and Don Watson and Jim Maron, Gail is survived by Mary Maron, Tom and Connie Nichol, Margaret and Barry Johnston, and Jim Nichol. She will be fondly remembered by her cherished nieces and nephews from the Watson, Maron, Nichols and Johnston families, Gord's sons, and her many cousins and friends. Cremation will take place but at this time, because of the current Covid situation, there will not be a gathering to celebrate Gail's life. Anyone wishing to donate in Gail's memory might consider Heart Research, your local Foodbank or a charity of choice.



