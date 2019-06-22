EVANS, GAIL Gail Evans died on June 5, 2019 in the peaceful stillness of her home in Collingwood in the loving presence of her husband of 34 years, Keven Ferry. Gail chose her death in the same style as she lived her life - on her own terms. She was extremely grateful to the country of Canada for the quality of its heath care system and for the passage of legislation in 2016 allowing for Medical Assistance in Dying. Having suffered with cancer and with no possibility of cure, she bravely chose MAID. For several weeks prior to her death, Gail and the family were overwhelmed by the depth of care and compassion received from the staff and volunteers at Hospice Georgian Triangle. She is survived by her husband Keven; her four brothers, Michael, David, Steven and James and her half-sister, Andrea. At her request, there will be no formal celebration of her life. For those so inclined, donations in memory of Gail may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle. https://www.hospicegeorgiantriangle.com/waystogive Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019