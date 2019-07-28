KITCH, GAIL IRENE (nee WESTMORE, HORTON) 1949 – 2019 Gail, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cudworth Nursing Home in Saskatchewan. She is survived by her husband and friend of 48 years, Donald, daughter Beckie Steele (Brent), daughter Valerie Shalay (Jamie), 5 grandchildren Jasmine, Courtney, Quinn, Kaitlyn and Zoey, 8 great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family members. A Private Service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of David Schurr - Mourning Glory Funeral Services, 306-978-5200. www.mourningglory.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019