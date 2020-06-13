GAIL LELIA TENNANT
TENNANT, GAIL LELIA Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Gail was the beloved wife and life partner of Barry Tourgis. Loving sister-in-law of Susan Swaine, dear aunt of Lindsay and Matthew. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society greatly appreciated, and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
