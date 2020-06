TENNANT, GAIL LELIA Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Gail was the beloved wife and life partner of Barry Tourgis. Loving sister-in-law of Susan Swaine, dear aunt of Lindsay and Matthew. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society greatly appreciated, and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com