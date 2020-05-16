MacLEOD, GAIL It is with great sadness that family announces the passing of Gail MacLeod at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Sadly missed by her husband John MacLeod, and her daughter Michelle Caulfield. Cherished grandmother of Edward and Melissa Dawe, and great-grandmother of Natalie, Melanie, Nathan, Chase and Kiera Dawe. She will be loved and remembered by her brothers Bill (Eileen) Collins, her twin Gord (Ann) Collins, Doug (Barb) Collins and Russell (Daniele) Collins; her nieces and nephews; her Aunt Marie; and step- daughter Dolly. Cremation has taken place at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.