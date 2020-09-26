1/1
Gail Margaret TYLER
TYLER, Gail Margaret August 16, 1943 – September 18, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce that Gail passed away surrounded by her family, on September 18, 2020, at the age of 77, at Southlake Regional Health Centre. The family would like to thank the staff at Southlake, especially nurses Holly, Renee and Jesse (3rd Floor RNU), who provided such compassionate care. Gail was predeceased by her parents, David and Margaret Phillips, and survived by her brother Ronald (Joyce). She will be missed by her sons Paul (Katie) and Colin and greatly missed by her grandchildren Sarah and Samantha. After starting her career as a teacher, Gail took time off to raise her two sons of whom she was very proud. She later returned to the workforce developing great new friendships as a Librarian in the Scarborough Public Library system where she took particular interest in running its various childrens' programs. Throughout her life, Gail enjoyed beach vacations, gardening and rounds of golf. In her spare time, she could be found watching and cheering on her sons, and later her grandchildren, at various sporting events and activities. She was also a huge fan of the Toronto Blue Jays having been a longtime season ticket holder. Attending the Blue Jays home opener was always the highlight of her year. Recently, Gail moved from Toronto to Aurora to be closer to family. We would like to thank the staff at Hollandview Trail Retirement Residence for all they did to provide such a warm and welcoming place for her to live. Gail's wishes were not to have a formal gathering. The family asks that you consider a donation in Gail's memory to Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Tyler family.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
