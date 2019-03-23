BETHUNE, Gail Mary Peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Ryan Bethune. Loving mother of Kim, Mary (Tony DeSousa) and Dawn (Todd Johnson). Proud grandmother of Amber, Kyle, Alex, Scott and Candace. Dear sister of Gary (Janis), Frances (Nick), Paul (Ada) and Judy (Paul). Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter 'Peel' Chapel, 905-279-7663. For those who wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Mary BETHUNE.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019