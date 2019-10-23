GAIL NOREEN HALEY

Service Information
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON
L1N 3K4
(905)-665-0600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Obituary

HALEY, GAIL NOREEN Peacefully, with her family by her side, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Hillsdale Estates Oshawa, at the age of 76. Loving wife of Graham for 56 years. Devoted mother to Lisa (Vanessa) and Geoff (Susan). Dear sister of Ross (Heather) and Lynne and sister-in-law of Pam (Jim) and Andrea (John). A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd. (north of Dundas St. E.), Whitby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019
