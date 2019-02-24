Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAIL PATRICIA GUIDOLIN. View Sign

GUIDOLIN, GAIL PATRICIA (nee RICE) Passed away at the Guelph General Hospital on Friday, February 22, 2019. Gail P. (nee Rice), in her 77th year, was the beloved wife of Gerald (Jerry) Guidolin. She was the dear mother of Christine Dawkins, Scott (Elizabeth) Guidolin, Kelly Barton and Shaun (Lisa) Guidolin. Gail was the loving grandma of Hayley, Thomas, Grace, Joshua and William. She was the dear sister of Judy (Harold) Keelan, Wayne (Peggy) Rice, Michael (Lenore) Rice and Doug (Julie) Rice. Gail was the loved sister-in-law of Bianca Maschio, George and Linda Guidolin, Eileen Rice, the late Melva Zacher and the late Aldo and Phyllis Guidolin. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews. Gail was a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Guelph for many years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of IBEW Local 804 Retirees Club. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Vigil for Gail will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 409 Paisley Rd., Guelph, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Gail's cremated remains will be entombed at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home and condolences may be sent to (519-822-4731) www.gilbertmacintyre

GUIDOLIN, GAIL PATRICIA (nee RICE) Passed away at the Guelph General Hospital on Friday, February 22, 2019. Gail P. (nee Rice), in her 77th year, was the beloved wife of Gerald (Jerry) Guidolin. She was the dear mother of Christine Dawkins, Scott (Elizabeth) Guidolin, Kelly Barton and Shaun (Lisa) Guidolin. Gail was the loving grandma of Hayley, Thomas, Grace, Joshua and William. She was the dear sister of Judy (Harold) Keelan, Wayne (Peggy) Rice, Michael (Lenore) Rice and Doug (Julie) Rice. Gail was the loved sister-in-law of Bianca Maschio, George and Linda Guidolin, Eileen Rice, the late Melva Zacher and the late Aldo and Phyllis Guidolin. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews. Gail was a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Guelph for many years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of IBEW Local 804 Retirees Club. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Vigil for Gail will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 409 Paisley Rd., Guelph, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Gail's cremated remains will be entombed at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home and condolences may be sent to (519-822-4731) www.gilbertmacintyre andson.com Funeral Home Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel

252 Dublin Street North

Guelph , ON N1H 4P3

(519) 822-4731 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close