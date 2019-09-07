MANNING, GAIL SUSAN May 18, 1955 – September 2, 2019 Wife and friend of Kevin Shipcott. Mummy to Melody, Ozzie and Gracie. A loving sister, aunt and a friend to many. Gail spent 30 plus years as advertising manager at Staedtler Mars Canada; passionate and detailed about every aspect of her busy life. Most notable was her love of English Setters and the world of dog shows. Your enthusiastic love of life will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Terrace on the Green, Mississauga, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH) or to the Upper Credit Humane Society. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019