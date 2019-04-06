HARRIS, GAR 1923 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, with his loving family at his side, on March 31, 2019. Gar, beloved husband of Iris for over 71 years. Devoted father to Allan (Annie) and Wayne. Proud papa to Wendy. He will be greatly missed by his extended family members and friends. At Gar's request, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to or Scarborough Health Network - Rouge Valley Site. Arrangements have been entrusted to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel". Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
