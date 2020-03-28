|
BIGGAR, GARFIELD It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Garfield Biggar, on March 22, 2020 in his 73rd year. Cherished father to Leslie Biggar (Anh Luc). Garfield will be greatly missed by his niece, nephew and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home at 524 Davis Drive Newmarket, 905-898-2100. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020