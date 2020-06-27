NASH, GARFIELD "GARY" H. October 2, 1944 – June 23, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at North York General Hospital, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Raija; loving father of Markus (Aleshia); cherished pappa to Danika. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends in Canada and Finland. Private services will be held and a public Celebration of Life at a later date by the family. A donation in memory of Gary may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.