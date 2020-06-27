GARFIELD H. "GARY" NASH
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GARFIELD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NASH, GARFIELD "GARY" H. October 2, 1944 – June 23, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at North York General Hospital, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Raija; loving father of Markus (Aleshia); cherished pappa to Danika. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends in Canada and Finland. Private services will be held and a public Celebration of Life at a later date by the family. A donation in memory of Gary may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved