De VRIES, Garrett Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 88. Loving husband of Janet Rose (nee Daieneault). Predeceased by wife Yvonne Gitta Beekhof. Father of Marjory, Evelyn, Jacob, Mary Ann, Terry and Lisa. Step-father of Deborah, Patricia, Sandra and the late Irene, Sandra, Randal, Terry, David, Lorrie and the late Daniel. Loved Opa of 38 grandchildren and Great-Opa of 31 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 12 - 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Meadowvale Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2019