STODDART, Garry George December 2, 1942 - October 23, 2020 It is with great sadness, and broken hearts that we announce Garry's passing on October 23rd, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Moffat) of 56 years and loving father of Dayna (Arthur) Dean (Mike) and Adam (Shannon). Loving Papa of Jordana, Paige, Sydney, MacKenzie, Madison, Emerson and Sloan. Garry was a true gentleman. A beautiful and loving soul who battled his illness with the optimism, strength and dignity with which he lived his life. Garry was an inspiration and role model to all that knew him. A true sportsman, who shared his passion for sport with his family, passed down through the generations. Donations in Garry's name can be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Our deepest gratitude to the staff at these wonderful facilities. Online condolences can be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.