1/
Garry George STODDART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STODDART, Garry George December 2, 1942 - October 23, 2020 It is with great sadness, and broken hearts that we announce Garry's passing on October 23rd, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Moffat) of 56 years and loving father of Dayna (Arthur) Dean (Mike) and Adam (Shannon). Loving Papa of Jordana, Paige, Sydney, MacKenzie, Madison, Emerson and Sloan. Garry was a true gentleman. A beautiful and loving soul who battled his illness with the optimism, strength and dignity with which he lived his life. Garry was an inspiration and role model to all that knew him. A true sportsman, who shared his passion for sport with his family, passed down through the generations. Donations in Garry's name can be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Our deepest gratitude to the staff at these wonderful facilities. Online condolences can be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved