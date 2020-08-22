HARKNESS, GARRY ROBERT 1956 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Garry in Nanaimo, BC. Son of Ken and Jessie (deceased). Garry will be dearly missed by his son Andrew (Anne) Harkness, brother Ken (Martina), his sisters Kim (Ron) and Valeri (Tom). Garry also leaves behind his son Michael and nieces and nephews and special aunts. Garry was born in Toronto and grew up in Don Mills. He was the owner operator of First Green Lawn Care until 1997. He moved to British Columbia in 2007. Garry had a love of the outdoors and was fond of the Nanaimo Hospital Foundation Light the Trees fundraiser. Please consider a donation to this cause. A celebration of life will be held in 2021. www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.