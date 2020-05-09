BROWN, GARRY THOMAS July 25, 1945 - April 29, 2020 A very gentle and giving soul has left us peacefully. Loving husband of Phyllis Karmody Brown, Son of Merritt and Elizabeth Brown (Deceased), Brother of Ron (Deceased) and David. Uncle of Vincent, Axel and Ivan Brown, Jessica Sontrop. Close relative of Linda and Andre Ramberan, Lynette Comach and family, Pat Patel and family. Godson of Dawn Brovelli. Former member of St. John The Baptist, Norway Anglican Church and St. Jamestown Sailing Club. Former employee of Spar Aerospace and DRS Technologies. He was a Blessing to all who knew him.



