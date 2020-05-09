GARRY THOMAS BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, GARRY THOMAS July 25, 1945 - April 29, 2020 A very gentle and giving soul has left us peacefully. Loving husband of Phyllis Karmody Brown, Son of Merritt and Elizabeth Brown (Deceased), Brother of Ron (Deceased) and David. Uncle of Vincent, Axel and Ivan Brown, Jessica Sontrop. Close relative of Linda and Andre Ramberan, Lynette Comach and family, Pat Patel and family. Godson of Dawn Brovelli. Former member of St. John The Baptist, Norway Anglican Church and St. Jamestown Sailing Club. Former employee of Spar Aerospace and DRS Technologies. He was a Blessing to all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Garry Brown will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him at his church, The Church of the Ascension in Hamilton. He always had a ready smile, would offer help in any way he could and was deeply spiritual, living his life with grace and kindness. My thoughts are with Phyllis and the family. Rest in peace Garry.
Marie Leone
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved