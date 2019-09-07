WAUGH, GARRY Passed away August 29, 2019. Garry was lovingly cared for by his wife of 45 years, Angela (nee Latorre) throughout his affliction of Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. He died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his wife, his daughter Alison and son-in-law Patrick Sunico, his son Eric and daughter-in-law Colleen and Mark Christie, his best friend's son as well as his grandchildren Christian, Brooklyn, Alizé, Drea, Bishop, Easton, and Rylie. Born in Toronto, October 26, 1943, son of Eric and Patricia Waugh (predeceased), brother of Marilyn (Larry Gregory) and Karen (Ron Vance). Garry was a longtime employee of Loblaws. The years he spent with the Refurb Team were the most memorable for him. Garry will be sadly missed by many but we take comfort in knowing he will join his best buddy Bruce and many other longtime friends. He will be remembered for his complete love of life, his family and their Cottage on Lake Rosseau. A private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Garry's Life will be held, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. John's (Dixie) Funeral Home, 737 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, The Willow Room, 1:00-5:00 p.m. with a service at 1:30 p.m. followed by a reception. The family is grateful for the love and support of their friends and caregivers, especially Nurse Aisa.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019