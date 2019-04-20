LUCK, GARTH RUSSEL LAWRENCE Passed away suddenly in Bowmanville, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Garth Russel Lawrence Luck, loving father to Jana (Jerry) and Lauren and the mother of his children Linda. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Norma and brothers Jeffrey and Michael. Garth will be missed by his brothers Brian and Timothy and the rest of the Luck families. Garth was born March 26, 1954 in Creighton Mine, Ontario and finished his schooling at Sault St. Marie College as an auto mechanic. He continued to work with cars, music and also worked in security. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019