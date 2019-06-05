Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY ALEXANDER LOCKHART. View Sign Obituary

LOCKHART, GARY ALEXANDER Born October 19, 1953 After a short battle with cancer, Gary left this world surrounded by his family on Friday, May 31, 2019, in his 66th year. Gary leaves behind his wife Leslie, the love of his life and his three children, Shawn, Cheryl (Cleme) and Jeff (Claudette). Gary was the adoring Papa to Claire who was the apple of his eye! Gary also leaves behind his father, Ian and was predeceased by his mother Betty. He will be sadly missed by his sister Joan (Pat) and his brother Craig. Special son-in-law to Terry Draper. Gary will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, extended family and his large group of friends. A special thanks to Dave Collings for his love, time and dedication when Gary needed him most! A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mill Run Golf Club, 269 Durham Regional Rd., No. 8, Uxbridge. To celebrate Gary, please wear your favorite team jersey. A Rum and Coke "n.f.l." is definitely in order!! A very big thank you to the staff on the Palliative Care Team at Scaborough General Hospital for assisting Gary and his family on his final journey. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

