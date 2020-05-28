ANDERSON, GARY June 12, 1953 - May 25, 2020 Gary, beloved son of Yvonne (Adam, late), passed away peacefully at Extendicare Guildwood. Loving brother to Debbie (Ron, late) and Kathy (Shawn). Adored by his niece Katee (Jeff) and great-nephew Carter. He will also be missed by his Aunt Shirley, cousins and friends. Gary was born and raised in Scarborough. During his youth, he attended Lawson School. As a scout, Gary was photographed with Prince Phillip who visited the school on his tour of Toronto. He played floor hockey at a Special Olympics event in Windsor. Loved watching hockey and cheering for his team the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gary was an avid bowler and for 30 years played in the ARC League. He had quite an extensive trophy collection. His favourite part of the season was having fun with his friends at the dinner/dance banquet. Some of Gary's hobbies included playing cards, especially a good round of Spite and Malice with his grandma. He was the king of Yatzee! Mom and Gary would spend hours working on 1000-piece puzzles. When he wasn't playing games, he would be listening to Elvis music, over and over and over. Gary liked going to cottages with the family and his cousins Greg and Paul, swimming, boating and fishing. Every June for about 20 years, Gary and Mom would head up to Fern Lodge to enjoy the food, entertainment, shuffleboard, miniature golf and swimming. BINGO night was a real big hit with him as he always managed to win a t-shirt. Can't forget those trips to Casino Rama as well. He travelled with Mom and Kathy to the Bahamas, St. Lucia, Florida and that long train ride to Vancouver. Gary was not only a son but a buddy to Mom. Gary retired after 35 years working at the Community Living Toronto facility on Crockford Boulevard. He lived in the family home for 59 years. Mom visited Gary every day, sometimes twice, while he was at Extendicare. The family would like to thank the staff at Extendicare Guildwood for their attentiveness and compassionate care given to Gary over the years. Gary was a very loving and friendly person. Son, brother, uncle and buddy. We love you so much, you were a big part of our lives. Rest in Peace Big Guy. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society or to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store