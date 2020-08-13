BABCOCK, GARY October 21, 1944 - August 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Babcock, 75, a husband, father, grandfather, friend and a business leader in the truck transportation industry. Gary began as a labourer but with his determination and drive to make something of himself, quickly began to climb the corporate ladder and eventually became the President and Chief Operating Officer of TNT Canada. Gary, with 50 employees, no freight nor trucks took the risk and started QuikX Transportation Inc. which grew to QuikX Group of Companies. His team building ability and management style resulted in this startup company growing to be one of the top Canadian trucking companies with 17 centres across North America more than 600 employees plus 325 independent drivers and a winner of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies from 1999 to the sale in 2012. Gary was loved by many of his employees and revered as a contributor to the improvement of the industry via his various positions in the Ontario Trucking Association and Canadian Trucking Association. Gary was Mr. QuikX, his "people" were important to him and this earned him the affectionate name of "Chief". After his retirement he maintained contact with many trucking associates as they had become more than employees and colleagues but friends. Gary, a determined, generous, compassionate, non-judgmental man who loved to tease, will be missed by his wife, Christy of nearly 50 years, his children David and wife Ana, Steven, Daniel and wife Jennifer and grandchildren Jackson and Samantha and daughter Julie and partner Christopher Sims and grandchildren Erica and Travis. Sadly missed by his sister Gail and husband Larry Davies and niece April and brother-in-law Steven Hopkins and wife Michelle. Gary has one remaining aunt, Ruth Bulmer, in New Brunswick along with cousins. His many friends will miss the card games and countless hours of chatting over a dinner table. A private family service will be held and, depending on Covid-19, a Celebration of Life may be organized in the future. In memory of Gary, donations to Townsend Smith Foundation (future Hospice) or Milton District Hospital Foundation, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca