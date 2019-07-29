HAND, Gary (Garfield) Carl In loving memory we announce the passing of Gary (Garfield) Carl Hand after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by Sharron Hand. Survived by loving children Bill, Terry, and Barbie. Loving siblings Barbara, Jimmy and Diane. Cherished by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary Loved the outdoors. Funeral Visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, August 1, 2019, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial to take place at Mount Pleasant following Funeral Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 29, 2019