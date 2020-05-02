COTTENDEN, GARY Gary passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 with his family by his side. Loving husband to Lynda, cherished father and golf partner to Nancy and proud grampa to Katelyn. Gary was a retired employee of WSIB and later worked at Malvern Collegiate Institute and Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, where he was known as "Sparky". He devoted many years to minor and competitive hockey. He was a member of the Toronto Signals Band, a Mason and a Shriner. Gary will be fondly remembered by Daniel Barry and Diane and Mark Freeman and their family and many others whose paths crossed his along the way. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Chester Village. A Celebration of Gary's life will be held in the future. Donations in Gary's memory can be made to http://www.chestervillage.ca/ or http://stnicholasbirchcliff.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.