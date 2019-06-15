COOK, Gary D. Peacefully, at home, after resiliently fighting the effects of a stroke in 2017. Predeceased by parents Jean and Fred Layton Sr. (D. Cook). Lovingly remembered by sister Barbara, brothers Wayne (Mary) and Fred (Sue) and extended family. Mourning Gary is his second "family" at the Bob Rumball Centre. Sincere thanks to the Bob Rumball team whose unfailing love, compassion and professionalism allowed Gary to enjoy independence and an excellent quality of life. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bob Rumball Canadian Centre Of Excellence For The Deaf, 2395 Bayview Avenue, North York, on Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be kindly made through Canada Helps to the Bob Rumball Foundation for the Deaf. Arrangements through McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough.

