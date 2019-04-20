TEMPLETON, GARY DONALD December 14, 1947 - April 14, 2019 Gary passed away at Michael Garron Hospital after his battle with cancer. Left to mourn are his wife Paula and brother Keith, along with his sister-in-law Nancy and nephews Chris and Robbie. Gary was born and raised in Toronto and made a career from driving. He drove trucks for various companies such as Bankers Dispatch and the Post Office. Gary loved old cars and was fascinated by their design and power. He also loved animals and disliked anyone who abused them. In his later years, he formed a social club that gave out information on wolves and collected food for animal shelters. Gary enjoyed history and was proud of his uncles who fought for Canada in WWII. Gary will be greatly missed by his wife Paula and his brother Keith, who talked to him almost every week by long distance. Your pain is over. Rest in peace brother. You may be gone but you will live on in our memories. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a local animal shelter.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019