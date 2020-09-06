1/
GARY (GEDIMINAS) DRIUNA
DRIUNA, GARY (GEDIMINAS) March 9, 1953 - September 3, 2020 It is with great sadness, after a long lengthy battle with cancer, Gary passed away peacefully at home in Belleville, surrounded by his wife Wendy and children. He will be sadly missed by his wife Wendy. His two sisters, Ursula (predeceased by John) McDougall, Rose (Tony) Pingitore and sister-in-law Vicki Taylor, of B.C. His five children, Justice (Mike), Leigh-Ann (Adam), Carol (Doug), Gary (Amanda) and Derrick (Sara). He will also sadly be missed by his 14 grandchildren, Hunter, Colby, Grace, Sam, Timothy, Lincoln, Cohen, Weston, Dylan, Ethan, Devan, Alexander, Emily and Keegan. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces, Sabrina, Tamara Sierra and Makela, his nephews, Christopher, Caleb, Darryl and Michael. Gary will also be missed by his many friends and extended family. Many thanks to Dr. Kankesan and nurses, Sunday and Marcie at Belleville General Hospital. 

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
