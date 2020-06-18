NYSTROM, Gary Eric The Nystrom family is devastated to announce Gary's passing on June 16, 2020, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Pat (nee Barclay), his son Daniel (Debbie) and his daughter Devon (Ian). Proud Papa to Nicholas, Alexis and Garrett. He joined the North York fire department in 1972 and retired as a Captain with 35 years of service. He was extremely proud that both Danny and Devon followed in his footsteps. He got hooked on rowing as a teenager at the Fort William (Thunder Bay) Rowing Club and in his 50s participated in the Masters rowing with the Toronto Argonaut Rowing Club. He loved hockey and was president of the Southern Ontario Firefighter's Hockey League. He also spent years as an executive of the North York Retired Firefighters Association. A memorial will be planned at a later date. "The memories bring back memories bring back you"



