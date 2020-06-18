Gary Eric NYSTROM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NYSTROM, Gary Eric The Nystrom family is devastated to announce Gary's passing on June 16, 2020, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Pat (nee Barclay), his son Daniel (Debbie) and his daughter Devon (Ian). Proud Papa to Nicholas, Alexis and Garrett. He joined the North York fire department in 1972 and retired as a Captain with 35 years of service. He was extremely proud that both Danny and Devon followed in his footsteps. He got hooked on rowing as a teenager at the Fort William (Thunder Bay) Rowing Club and in his 50s participated in the Masters rowing with the Toronto Argonaut Rowing Club. He loved hockey and was president of the Southern Ontario Firefighter's Hockey League. He also spent years as an executive of the North York Retired Firefighters Association. A memorial will be planned at a later date. "The memories bring back memories bring back you"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved