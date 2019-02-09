Obituary Guest Book View Sign

YOUNG, GARY EVERTON Born in Toronto on September 10, 1927, Gary passed away on January 24, 2019, in St. Helena, California. He was 91. Gary grew up in the Beach district of Toronto, attended Malvern Collegiate, University of Toronto and had a very successful professional career in the rendering industry both in Toronto and San Francisco. He had a passion for golf and was a long-time member and President of Scarboro Golf Club, a member of The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Shaughnessy Golf Club, Vancouver, Semi Ah Moo in Blaine and Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert. Gary was always greatly admired for his character, loyalty and integrity. Gary, a loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife of 65 years, Una, his children, Ginny Grayson (Normand Gautreau) of Toronto, Jane Wolf (Doug) of San Francisco, Robert Young (Debbie) of Vancouver and Liz Kennelly (John) of New Canaan and grandchildren Erin, Alex, Justin, Adam, Emma, Owen, Katie and Lucy. A memorial was held for Gary in St. Helena (Napa) California on January 26, 2019. Donations in his memory can be made to the .

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.