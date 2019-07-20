CARTER, Gary Gordon (57) Passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital. Dearly missed by his beloved wife Laurie (Acorn), beautiful daughter Sharon (Henry). Survived by his brothers Paul (Debbie) and Mark (Karen) and sister Tina (Rob), sisters-in-law Cathy (Al) and Linda. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Jean Carter and in-laws Terry and Elaine Acorn. Will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and many friends. Gary enjoyed life to the fullest, loved fishing, hunting, golfing and being with friends and family. At Gary's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019