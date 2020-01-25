|
HILLMAN, GARY (SONNY) It is with profound sadness that the family of Gary (Sonny) Hillman announce his passing on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Gary fought severe COPD with courage and dignity, and died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Gary will be dearly missed by his four daughters, Janeen (Rob), Dawn, Helen and Missy (Paul). He was a proud and much-loved grandfather to Jeffery, Gary, Mandy, Derrick and Kristie. He is survived by his loving older brother Arleigh (Elsie), sister Shirley, and sisters-in-law Marilyn Hillman, Ellie Hillman and Zelia Burton. Gary returned to Sydney after the death of his beloved wife Joan. A heartfelt thank you to the many family and friends for the extraordinary kindness and love you showed to him during that time. Later he returned to Ontario to be closer to his daughters and his grandchildren. To everyone who stayed in touch with him, please know that he treasured the calls, cards, and pictures he was sent. Gary was an avid follower of world news and sports events, loved a good game of golf and was most happy when he was with his family. He will be remembered for his love of family, his determination to win at card games, and his "perfect" hair. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sydney, Nova Scotia in better weather, as per his wishes, and he will have his ashes buried next to the love of his life, Joan. A very special Thank You to the ICU staff of caring nurses and doctors at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Your kindness and care of Gary and his family was greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020