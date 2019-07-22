MOODIE, Gary Howard With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Gary on July 14, 2019, aged 51, at his home in Mississauga. Loving son of the late Robert and Norma Moodie and brother of the late Paul Moodie. He was a longtime employee of Jack A. Frost Limited, Mississauga. Please join us at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) for a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A service in celebration of Gary's life will follow. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. He will be sadly missed by everyone he touched. "A Beautiful Soul is Never Forgotten".
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019