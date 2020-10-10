DALE, Gary James March 19, 1963 - October 2, 2020 Suddenly, on Friday, October 2, 2020, in his 57th year. Cherished son of the late Irene Larking, Jim and Florence Dale. Loving brother of Darlene, Cindy (Tom), Christine (George), Christopher (Sandy), Jennifer (Chris). Predeceased by brothers Rickie Dale (Cheryl) and Danny Loch (Liz). Devoted "Unker Gary" of "Buster Jones". Special buddy of Robbie. Uncle to Trisha, Stephanie (Chris), James (Rose), Michael (Kristen), Emily, Elizabeth, Chloe and Kathryn. Great-uncle to Jacob and Suzanne. Nephew of Joyce Howell. Longtime friend of Norm Robinson. Gary was a lover of food and music. He worked most of his career at Scotland Yard and The Spaghetti Factory. Gary was an avid sports fan especially for the Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Blue Jays. As per Gary's wishes, cremation has already taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com