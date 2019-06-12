ROSSITTER, GARY JOSEPH Suddenly on June 9, 2019. Much loved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and "Grampa". Husband of over 41 years to Janis (nee Ryan), father of Shannon (Adam Huard) and Matt (Rachel) and devoted grandfather to Jackson, Landon and Quinton. Gary leaves behind his sisters Fran (Nick Haggerty) and Judy (Paul Chapman) and his brother Paul (Ada) and his sisters-in-law Wendy Ryan, Leah (Harvey Poon) and Tami (Joe D'Angelo). Gary was a very important person to Brandon, Cameron and Victoria Kingston. He was also a wonderful uncle and great-uncle to many. Gary was predeceased by his sister Gail Bethune. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, ON, L3R 5G1) from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be most appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019