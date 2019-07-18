Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY LEWIS FICK. View Sign Obituary

FICK, GARY LEWIS July 19, 1954 Gary passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Haliburton at the family cottage. Gary was a loving husband to Toni and beloved father to Kaitlin, brother of Gordon (Brenda) and Warren (Leah), grandpa to Owen and uncle to Laura, Amelia, Aidan, Rory and Bridget. He was predeceased by his parents Lewis and Shirley. He taught high school mathematics with the Toronto District School Board and at both Centennial College and George Brown College. He was especially passionate about his teaching of mature students. He treasured his summers at the cottage where he enjoyed swimming, boating and windsurfing. He also spent many wonderful summers at Camp Ahmek in Algonquin Park. Gary especially enjoyed playing hockey and winter vacations in the Caribbean. He loved their dog, Lucy, The Maple Leafs and beer. He will be remembered by his many hockey friends and by his dog park pals. He had a marvellous laugh and infectious sense of humour. A Celebration of Life will be held at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 21 Scarborough Golf Club Rd., Toronto, ON M1J 3H2, Tuesday, July 23rd from 1-3 p.m. Dress business casual.

