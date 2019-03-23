NIX, GARY Suddenly at Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Wilda Nix (2014). Dear father of Liette MacPherson (Rob) and Blair (Kathy) and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Max, Ellie, Mia, Jonathon, Brianna, Gavin and Griffin. Loving son of Lenore and the late Glen. Predeceased by his brother Wreford. Gary will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First Street, Orangeville, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Nelina's Hope in his memory www.NelinasHope.org would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019