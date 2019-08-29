THOMPSON, GARY PAUL Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Dear brother of Marilyn Armstrong (Bill) of Toronto. Brother-in-law of Patricia Newdick (late Rory) and Ruth Thompson. Loving uncle to Gregory Armstrong (Susanne), Elizabeth Deir (Andy), Catherine Cacheiro (Celso), Lori Newdick, Steve Thompson and Jennifer Thompson as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank Deirdre Cullingford for all the help and friendship she has provided to Gary. Predeceased by his brothers Nelson and Douglas. Friends may call at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019