GARLAND, Gary Peter Gary Garland, 51, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 26, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his beloved daughter Melissa and spouse Sheila. By his mother Barbara and his father, the late Peter Garland. Brother Carl (Allison) and nieces and nephew Alex, Bonnie and Sam. Along with a large circle of friends and coworkers. May he rest in peace. Visitation and service will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., on Sunday, June 2nd. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service will begin at 1 p.m. and a reception will follow. If desired, donations may be made in Gary's name to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019