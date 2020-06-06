SELLARS, Gary Richard City of Markham- Planning Deptartment On May 20, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer, Gary passed peacefully at the MacKenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill. Beloved son of Doreen and John-deceased, loving brother of John (Juliette) and Doug-deceased (Barb). Lovingly remembered uncle of Tyler, Kelsey (Jake) and Ben. Will be missed by cousins Dave (Julie) and Kathy (Anthony-deceased). Gary was a Senior Planner with the City of Markham. He enjoyed tennis, curling, walking tours, Doors Open, and most of all, he loved his summer vacations at Cleveland's House in Muskoka, with his family to whom he was devoted. He also will be missed by his Nelson A. Boylen High School friends, whom he stayed in touch with over the years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Information will be provided to the Marshall Funeral Home. (marshallfuneralhome.com) Memorial Donations can be made to the Palliative Unit of MacKenzie Health Hospital-Richmond Hill or Humber River Cancer Centre
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.