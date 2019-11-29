LETCHER, GARY ROBERT With great sadness we announce the passing of Gary Robert Letcher on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Gary was an elementary teacher, vice-principal and principal with York Region District School Board and Simcoe County Board of Education. He was devoted to students and staff. He served as president and treasurer of the Ontario Public School Teacher's Federation. Beloved husband of Lois. Father of Shawn (Patti) and Tara (Peter). Step-father of Victoria. Gary will be missed by family, friends, colleagues and former students. Visitation at the Rhody Funeral Home, Chesley, on Saturday, December 7th from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Gary's life takes place Sunday, December 8th at 1 p.m. Donations to the Chesley Hospital Foundation or the Tara United Church would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. www.rhodyfamily.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2019